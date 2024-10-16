Man held for killing partner in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Three days after the body of a 30-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the Kalindi Kunj area of southeast Delhi, police have apprehended her supposed lover in connection with the case, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Toffique, was out on bail in murder and attempt to murder cases. He was arrested from Haryana's Mewat area, they said.

During the interrogation, he revealed that he had an extra-marital affair with the victim and wanted to live with her family at her residence, police said. Toffique also told the police that he knew the woman's husband.

"On October 12, at around 9 pm, Toffique sneaked into the house of the woman and stayed on the first floor overnight. The next morning, when the woman went to meet him, they got into a verbal spat and he attacked her. He slit her throat and stabbed all over her body. After committing the crime, he fled to Mewat," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The police also found that Toffique had allegedly killed the woman's husband in 2019 and was under trial. On bail, he attempted to kill the woman's neighbour, Guljar and was sent back to prison.

The victim's daughter had earlier told the police that she and her brother saw their mother lying unconscious on the floor, they said.

"Toffique is a diploma holder in Mechanical stream and was working with some private company in Palwal in Haryana. He was also previously involved in four different criminal cases," police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM HIG