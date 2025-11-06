Man held for killing pregnant live-in partner

Gurugram, Nov 6 (PTI) Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly strangling his pregnant live-in partner to death over frequent requests for money to manage pregnancy expenses, officials said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Angoori (28), a native of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. Her decomposed body was retrieved from her rented room in Dundahera village here on Wednesday, police said. She was seven months pregnant.

The accused, Anuj (30), was arrested. During interrogation, he told the police, that on October 31, they had a fight over money, and he strangled Angoori to death with his hands.

After killing her, he locked her in the rented room and fled.

He further revealed that Angoori was married to Muhammad Sadruddin in 2023. Shortly after, Angoori began living separately from her husband and entered into a court marriage with Vishal in 2024, police said.

After separating from Vishal, Angoori had been in contact with Anuj, who frequently visited Angoori's rented room, which led to her pregnancy, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.