Man held for killing, robbing 64-year-old woman in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Mumbai police have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a 64-year-old woman's flat, killed her and stole her valuables in Bandra here, an official said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday apprehended the accused, Shareef Ali Shamsher Ali Sheikh (27), for the murder that took place at Kanchan Co-operative Society on February 5, the official said.

He said the incident came to light on Monday after the victim's neighbour complained of a foul smell emanating from the apartment next door and alerted the police, who found the body.

The official said a special team was formed, and the accused was nabbed within two hours of the body being discovered.

He said Sheikh allegedly broke into the woman's flat. He attacked her with a sharp weapon and tied her to a chair before decamping with valuables from the premises.

The official said the police recovered the stolen valuables from Sheikh, who confessed to the crime, and a case was registered against him. PTI ZA ARU