Man held for killing septuagenarian woman in Mumbai

NewsDrum Desk
02 Nov 2023

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a 75-year-old woman at Wadala in central Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old accused, identified as Mohd Faiz Rafique Sayyad, is a resident of BPT Gate No 5 in Wadala east, he said.

He murdered the woman, Sugrabi Hussain Mulla, by hitting her head with a steel rod. The woman died on the spot, he said, adding that the accused stuffed the body in a gunny bag and threw her from the window of the house.

He also tried to destroy the evidence by setting her body on fire, the official said. PTI DC NP

