Man held for killing toddler, dumping body in Musi River

Hyderabad, Sep 14 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his two-and-a-half-year-old child and dumped the body in the Musi River here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the night of May 12, when the accused — a vegetable vendor in his mid-30s — allegedly smothered the child to death, placed the body in a bag, and carried it on a motorcycle before dumping it into the river, police added.

Police said the child had been undergoing treatment for a health issue, which often led to quarrels between the couple.

The mother filed a complaint on Friday after coming home from work and finding the child missing, police said.

Investigators verified the call data records of the accused and examined CCTV footage near his residence, which showed him riding a bike with a bag on Saturday morning.

When questioned, the man allegedly confessed to the crime. He has been taken into custody, and efforts are on to trace the child’s body in the river, police said. A case has been registered at Bandlaguda police station. PTI VVK SSK