Man held for killing two barking deer in Jharkhand

Simdega (Jharkhand), Dec 14 (PTI) One person was arrested for killing two barking deer that strayed into his paddy field in Jharkhand’s Simdega district, a forest department official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a forest department team reached Badkaduil village and found that the accused was removing the skin and horns from the carcass on Wednesday.

The man was then arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Divisional Forest Officer A K Gupta said.

The accused used a net to catch the two barking deer and killed them with a knife, he said.

The Indian muntjac, a deer species, is called "barking deer" due to the bark-like sound that it makes as an alarm when danger is present. The animal is native to India, Southeast Asia and southern China. PTI COR BS NN