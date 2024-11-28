Man held for killing two people inside salon in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday from Indira Gandhi Airport who, along with his associate, killed two people inside a salon in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said.

Harsh, a resident of Alipur was allegedly motivated by suspicions that the victims were leaking information about him, they said.

He had absconded to Baku in Azerbaijan on a fake passport in June this year and was returning to India to arrange for another one, police said.

On February 9, two men were shot dead inside a salon in Najafgarh. Sonu Tehlan and Ashish Tehlan, in their early 30's, were shot multiple times in front of other customers and salon workers. A case was registered on the statement of eyewitness Neeraj Tehlan.

During the investigation, the accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanju Dahiya and Harsh, a senior police officer said.

Dahiya and Harsh were previously involved in criminal cases and declared proclaimed offenders. A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on their arrest, the officer said.

Police investigation revealed that Harsh was travelling under a fake passport prepared in the name of Pradeep Kumar. He had left India on June 9, departing from Amritsar airport to Sharjah before heading to Azerbaijan on August 27, where he remained for several months, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Devesh Chandra Shrivastva said.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him by the Crime Branch and he was detained at the Indira Gandhi Airport on Wednesday, police said.

Harsh had been operating under the direction of gangster Yogesh alias Tunda, who had taken over the Gogi gang after its leader's murder. Harsh is also known to have been involved in extortion activities and had previously been arrested in connection with an extortion case in Alipur.

He disclosed that he is a close friend of Dahiya and on February 8, Dahiya had received him from Rohini Jail when he came out on bail, they said.

The next day, they went to the salon, where complainant Neeraj, along with Ashish and Sonu, was present. They engaged in heated arguments. They had old enmity and had been threatening each other over leaking information, Shrivastav said.

After briefly leaving the salon, they returned to shoot Sonu and Ashish at point-blank range. Harsh and Dahiya, who had been hiding in various cities such as Shimla, Jammu, Surat, Kolhapur, Jodhpur, and Kota, were reportedly on the run under the orders of Yogesh and Monty Maan, a prominent member of the Gogi gang, police said.

Harsh left India as per directions of Maan and was returning to arrange for another passport, police said.

Harsh was previously involved in three criminal cases of extortion. Recently, he threatened many businessmen in Delhi and demanded protection money in the name of Yogesh and Maan. Maan is involved in extortion and had been using Harsh for it, they added. PTI NIT HIG