Man held for killing uncle in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 3 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was arrested in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Sunday for allegedly killing his maternal uncle, police said.

According to police, accused Jagan Dhal killed his uncle Dusmanta Nayak (38) near Gadamadhupur village under Jenapur police station limits on Saturday.

Police said Dusmanta had invited Jagan to his home, and the two rode to Chandikhole bazaar on Jagan's bike to purchase a new motorcycle for Dusmanta.

When Dusmanta did not return home by night, his wife attempted to reach him by phone, but it was switched off. When she asked Jagan about her husband, he claimed he had dropped Dusmanta at Barada Chhak in the evening, police said.

Dusmanta's wife then began searching for him but was unable to trace him. Eventually, she filed a complaint with the local police station.

Jenapur police detained Jagan late Saturday night for questioning. During interrogation, he confessed to killing Dusmanta and hiding his body in Maudei forest near Gadamadhupur. Police recovered the body on Sunday and sent it for postmortem.

Police said a financial dispute might have triggered the murder, as Jagan had allegedly borrowed money from Dusmanta and had not repaid it.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is ongoing, police said.

Jagan will be presented in court on Monday, said Subhendu Kumar Sahoo, IIC of Jenapur police station. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB