Man held for killing UP resident during robbery bid in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) A man was arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly murdering a person during a robbery bid a fortnight ago, a police official said on Thursday.

The body of Sushilkumar Bhind, a resident of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, was found along Belapur-Thane road on August 5, after which a murder case was registered by Rabale police, he said.

"Our probe found the victim had come to Mulund in Mumbai from UP and had left home on August 4 to repair his phone and then went missing. We got a lead from a piece of paper in his trousers on which a mobile phone number was written," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge told PTI.

"We checked footage from more than 150 CCTV cameras in the areas between Koparkhairane and Ghansoli and detected the presence of a motorcycle near the crime spot. On Wednesday night, we arrested the accused identified as Sameer Amjit Sheikh. He had killed Bhind while trying to rob him. Further probe is underway," the ACP informed. PTI COR BNM