Man held for killing UP woman in Vasai, disposing of body

Palghar, Feb 27 (PTI) A man was arrested by Palghar police for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old woman hailing from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

Amit Singh (27) was held on Wednesday for killing Priya Singh and then dumping her body in a drain in Kaman, senior inspector Shahuraj Ranavre of Crime Unit III said.

"The two were in a relationship. Amit has told us he strangled Priya after the latter started insisting on marriage. He asked her to meet him a hotel on December 25. He then killed her and disposed of the body in Kaman. Her parents had filed a missing person complaint on December 29," the official said.

To mislead police, Amit had thrown her mobile phone in a train heading to Delhi, he said.

The skeletal remains of Priya have been found, Naigaon police station senior inspector Vijay Kadam said. PTI COR BNM