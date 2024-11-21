Man held for killing wife after dispute over jewellery

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband after an argument over jewellery, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Yogita Vedwanshi was allegedly strangled with a towel by her husband Sumeet Vedwanshi on Wednesday in their home in Shivaji Nagar area of Malabar Hill, the official said.

"He also suspected her character. Yogita was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. On the complaint of her mother, Sumeet was booked for murder. He was later arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions," the official added. PTI ZA BNM