Man held for killing wife in J-K

Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife, claiming to have cracked a month-old blind murder case which was initially projected as natural death.

Tej Pal Singh, a resident of Mangnar village in Poonch and presently living in Trikuta Nagar extension in Jammu, was arrested following an investigation into a complaint lodged by his sister-in-law, Sabina Sunuwar, on September 26, a police spokesperson said.

"In a remarkable display of team work, scientific investigation, diligence, and professional acumen, police have uncovered the murder of a woman initially projected as a natural death," he said.

Sunuwar, in her complaint regarding the suspicious death of her sister Simriti, said that on August 26, her brother-in-law took his wife for alleged medical treatment and returned with her body the next day, police said.

She told police that Singh hurriedly cremated Simriti to destroy evidence, without conducting a postmortem or informing the authorities.

The complainant further alleged that the deceased had been subjected to cruelty, bore suspicious ligature marks on her neck, and that there were financial disputes between the couple over the purchase of a new house.

“Photographs supporting these allegations were submitted,” the spokesperson said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Bahu Fort Police Station.

"A professional investigation team, including the FSL team and crime photographer, inspected the rented accommodation and collected relevant evidence. Statements of witnesses were recorded, leading to the arrest of the accused," he said.