Man held for killing wife in Palghar over suspicion of infidelity

Palghar, Nov 18 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 25-year-old wife, days after her body was found near the Mumbai-Vadodara highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The man doubted his wife's character and hence strangled her to death, they said.

The woman was found dead near a bridge construction site on the highway on November 13.

"An initial investigation suggested the victim was strangled to death with her dupatta. An FIR was subsequently registered against an unidentified person under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," Talasari police station inspector Ajay Gorad said.

Due to the lack of immediate leads, multiple police teams were formed to expedite the probe.

The police worked on several leads, published the victim's picture, and identified her with the help of her relatives, the official said.

Subsequent investigation focused on her husband, Sakirali Mustafaali Mansuri, a 43-year-old driver originally from Uttar Pradesh and residing in Surat, Gujarat.

He was apprehended from the Achhad border of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday, the official said.

"The accused told the police during interrogation that he had a serious doubt about his wife's character and suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, and hence killed her," he said.

Further probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK