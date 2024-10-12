Man held for killing wife in Thane city

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) A 29-year-old man from Thane city has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, apparently suspecting her of infidelity, an official said on Saturday.

Bhaskar Narayan Sadavarte, a resident of Siddeshwar Talao locality, strangled his wife Pramila (27) on October 9, he said.

Sadavarte was trying to escape to Nanded when police tracked him down and arrested him from Kasara in Thane district, said police spokesman Sailesh Salvi.

The kin of the victim told the police that Sadavarte killed her as he suspected she was not loyal to him, the official said. PTI COR NR