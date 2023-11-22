Man held for killing wife over domestic dispute in Nagpur

Nagpur, Nov 22 (PTI) Nagpur Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the murder case of a woman whose body was found near Samruddhi expressway last week and arrested her husband and two others for the crime, an official said.

The body of an unidentified woman was found on November 14 near Hingna town in Nagpur district. Police established her identity through her clothes and nail polish as her husband Devram Patle (46) had initially misled the police by giving a wrong description of his "missing" wife, an official said.

The interrogation of Devram revealed that he was fed up with his wife Savitri (42) due to domestic disputes.

"Devram hatched a conspiracy to kill Savitri with the help of his uncle and a friend. On November 13, he convinced Savitri to accompany him on a motorcycle. After reaching a secluded spot, where Devram's uncle and friend were present, he slit his wife's throat with a blade, and dumped her body in bushes," the official said. PTI COR NSK