Man held for killing wife's suspected lover in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Sep 20 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife's relative over suspicion of their affair in Rajasthan's Kota district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, Chandra Prakash Kushwah (33) visited his wife, Rekha Kushwah, who was living with her parents in Kota, on Saturday morning, where he found her with her alleged lover, Deepak Kushwah (32).

This enraged the accused, and he attacked Deepak, a resident of Khayawda village in Baran district, with a knife. Rekha and her mother, who were trying to control the situation, also got hurt in the attack, said Circle Inspector at Borekheda police station Devesh Bhardwaj.

The injured were rushed to the MBS hospital, where Deepak died during treatment, and Rekha is undergoing treatment, while her mother is out of danger, the officer said.

The body was handed over to family members after the postmortem, he added.

The accused, a resident of Nagda under Anta police station in Baran district, has been booked under relevant Sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), the officer added.

Further investigation is underway, the CI said.