Man held for killing woman after raping her in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 17 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman after raping her in this district, police said Wednesday.

The body of the woman was spotted in the hilly area near Bhondsi village on January 13, they said.

Both the accused and the victim were known to each other.

According to police, Jeevan Aharwal (28), resident of Rajpura village in Madhya Pradesh' Chhatarpur district and the woman, a native of Sagar district, came to know each other when they worked as labourers. The accused, however, later started selling fruits.

A senior police officer said Aharwal confessed to the murder. He told police that he had raped the woman and she wanted to lodge a police complain against him so he killed her by hitting her head with a stone.

"On January 7, he took the woman to the hills of Bhondsi on the pretext of showing her a temple. He raped her and when she resisted and threatened to file a complaint, he killed her using a stone," the official said.

The forest ranger had informed the police on January 13 about the body of a woman lying in the hilly area in Bhondsi. The police reached the spot, took the body in custody and kept it in the mortuary.

The woman's body was identified a day later by her husband, police said.

An FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station on January 14. During investigation, a team led by Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar arrested the accused Jeevan from near SPR Road on Tuesday night, they said.

"We have taken the accused on two days' police remand after producing him in a city court today. We are questioning him," Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Boken said on Wednesday. PTI COR CK