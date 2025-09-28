Man held for leaking ex-girlfriend's private photos following breakup

Panaji, Sept 28 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly circulating private photographs of his estranged girlfriend on social media platforms following a breakup, the Goa Police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mohamad Sadhim, had allegedly obtained private photographs of the complainant woman when they were in a relationship, a Cyber Crime Police official said.

After the woman ended the relationship, Sadhim, a resident of North Goa, created her fake accounts on social media and shared the images with her friends.

"Following detailed investigation and technical analysis, the accused was traced and arrested during searches conducted in Margao and Panaji, and booked under sections 79 and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act", police said.

A local court remanded him in police custody till Tuesday. PTI RPS NSK