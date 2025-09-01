Man held for making bomb threat call about blowing up railway station in Thane district

Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat call about blowing up a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, which later turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search, a railway official said on Monday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the accused, Rupesh Madhukar Ranpise, called on the police helpline number around 4 pm on Sunday and informed that he had planted a bomb at Kalwa railway station.

Police personnel on duty at the railway station were alerted about the call, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Railway Protection Force's dog squad carried out a thorough search, the GRP stated in a release.

During the phone call, the accused had babbled incoherently and informed the police that he was at the Kalwa railway station with a bomb and would blow up the premises.

The railway police launched a search and apprehended the accused, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, it was stated.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 217 (false information, with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to injure another person), 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Prohibition Act, the release said. PTI COR ARU