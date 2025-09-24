Man held for making hoax calls to trigger blast at Nagpur rural police headquarters

Nagpur, Sept 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly threatening bomb blasts at a police station in Nagpur city, the rural police headquarters, and three other buildings, an official said on Wednesday.

The calls turned out to be hoaxes.

Police on Tuesday afternoon received a call warning of a bomb blast at Katol police station in the Nagpur district.

Soon after, a similar call was received by Kapil Nagar Police in Nagpur city. The caller threatened to target the Nagpur Rural Police Headquarters here, a police official said.

No suspicious object was found during searches, prompting the police to declare the threat calls hoaxes.

The caller was tracked down. The accused, identified as Chetan Ramdas Banait, is a resident of Katol. He had a criminal record and faced investigation under the NDPS Act, the official added. PTI COR NSK