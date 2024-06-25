Man held for making ransom call to jewellery shop in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested after he made a ransom call to a jewellery shop in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar in the name of dreaded gangsters, police on Tuesday said.

The accused was influenced by watching videos of gangsterism on YouTube, they said.

The accused identified as Badal Kumar Pathak, who has now been arrested, employed the same method used by the criminals, police said.

To make the extortion call, he used one of his old keypad phones for this purpose and borrowed a SIM card from his friend and then made calls to several jewellery shop owners, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta said the manager with Alukka Gold Palace in Mayur Pankaj Plaza received a call on June 23 from an unknown person claiming to be a member of a criminal gang and demanded Rs five lakh as ransom.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and began probing the matter after forming a team.

"Based on technical surveillance and further investigation, a trap was laid in Smriti Van, Mayur Vihar. At around 2 pm, a person wearing a navy blue T-shirt and blue lower was apprehended who was later identified as the accused Badal Pathak," the DCP said, adding that upon his cursory search, the mobile phone used in the commission of the crime was recovered.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he was influenced by videos related to a criminal gang on YouTube and made a plan to extort money from the jewellery shops in the Mayur Vihar area.

The accused called the owners of several jewellery shops, threatening to kill them, police said.

The accused's connection with the criminal gang is under scrutiny, the official said, adding, however, nothing has been substantiated so far. PTI BM AS AS