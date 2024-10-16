Man held for misbehaving with woman medico on train in Kerala

Kasaragod (Kerala), Oct 16 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman medical student while travelling in a Bengaluru-bound train, railway police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened when the train was passing through Nileswaram in this northern district on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Ibrahim Badusha, a native of Bellur in the district, they said.

Based on the complaint of the woman, hailing from Thrissur, he was soon taken into custody.

The accused was arrested under various sections of the BNS and a local court remanded him later, railway police added. PTI LGK KH