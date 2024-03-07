Man held for mobile phone theft jumps off 2nd floor of Mumbai police station, lands in hospital

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old man, held for theft, jumped from the second floor of a police station in suburban Mumbai during interrogation and landed in hospital with injuries, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on late Tuesday night after he was caught by police on suspicion of mobile phone theft, he said.

According to the official, the man, identified as Samir Arif Siddique, was brought to the Kandivali police station for interrogation.

During the interrogation, the suspect suddenly jumped from the detection room located on the second floor of the police station building, he said.

Siddique suffered fractures on his hand and is undergoing treatment at state-run JJ Hospital in central Mumbai, said the official. PTI ZA RSY