Man held for molesting 8-year-old girl in Thane

Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) Police have arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Thane district of Maharashtra, an officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on November 20 when the eight-year-old girl was alone at her house in Diva area, they said, but no reason was specified for the complaint being filed by her family after a month.

The man, who was her neighbour, allegedly touched the girl inappropriately and molested her, an official from Mumbra police station said.

The victim's father lodged a police complaint on Saturday following which the accused was arrested and booked under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR GK