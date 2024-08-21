Man held for molesting and stalking two minor sisters

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old unemployed man was arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of molestation and stalking two minor sisters in Khar area in separate incidents, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Aman Singh, is jobless. He knows the girls as they are residents of the same locality, an official said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Singh followed one of the sisters, aged six, to her house. He ran away after seeing her parents.

Meanwhile, her elder sister, aged 12, confided in family members that Singh had stalked her a few days back.

After parents of the girls approached police, Singh was arrested on Tuesday night under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on charges of molestation, stalking, trespassing, and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), the official added. PTI ZA NSK