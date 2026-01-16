Man held for molesting daughter's 13-year-old friend at birthday party

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl during a birthday celebration in Mumbai's Bhandup area, a police official said on Friday.

The victim is a close friend of the 46-year-old accused's daughter, the official added.

"Some days ago, the victim had gone with her friend and her family to a hotel in Nahur to attend a birthday party. The accused allegedly made obscene advances and molested her amid the celebrations. He is accused of touching her inappropriately," he said.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother, who confronted the accused, the Bhandup police station official said.

"The accused reportedly got into an argument with her and abused her. The victim's mother approached Bhandup police station, following which the man was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the official added. PTI ZA BNM