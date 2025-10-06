Man held for molesting his niece on street

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old niece on a busy road in Khar following an old enmity with her parents, a Mumbai Police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night after the teenage girl and her friend visited a roadside food joint. The accused, who was passing by, allegedly made objectionable remarks, police said.

When the girl confronted him, he abused her and touched her inappropriately.

The investigation revealed a dispute between the accused and the family of the victim girl, police said.

Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and arrested the man. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody. PTI ZA NSK