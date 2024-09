Thane, Sep 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old man from Ambernath in Thane district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl, police said.

The accused was thrashed by local people before he was handed over to the police, an official said.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bhratiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A video of the shirtless accused being escorted by the police has gone viral. PTI COR NSK