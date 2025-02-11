Man held for molesting minor girl in Thane

Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old accused, a tailor by profession, forcefully took the girl to his house at Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa area on February 8.

He allegedly thrust a cloth ball into her mouth and touched her inappropriately, the official from Kalwa police station said.

The girl later informed about the incident to her mother who lodged a police complaint.

The accused was arrested on February 9. He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. PTI COR GK