Man held for molesting minor girls in Thane

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly molesting minor girls in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly touched some girls inappropriately at a chawl (row tenement) in Kalyan area and he would also peep into a public toilet used by the victims, the official from MFC police station said.

The man also stripped in front of the girls on multiple occasions, he said.

Based on a complaint by an auto-rickshaw driver, the police arrested the man on Monday, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added. PTI COR GK