Man held for molesting teenage girls in his building

Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly molesting teenage girls residing in the housing complex, where he lived, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sonu Jagdishprasad Mishra, was arrested hours after the incident on Monday at Kasheli in Bhiwandi taluka, he said.

"Mishra allegedly took a few children in the building to the terrace late evening, where he inappropriately touched some teenage girls," the official of Narpoli police station said.

The girls later told about it to their parents, who approached the police and lodged a complaint and arrested the accused, he said.

An FIR under section 74 (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty of woman) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against him, he said. PTI COR MVG NP