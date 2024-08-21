Man held for molesting two minor girls on road in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 21 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was arrested by Navi Mumbai Police on Wednesday for allegedly molesting two minor girls on way to purchase stationery in Digha village, an official said.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Gaikwad, allegedly stopped the girls, aged 10 and 11 years, near a road intersection at around 8 PM on Tuesday and touched them in appropriately, the FIR stated.

Police registered a case under section 74 (Assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint lodged by the father of one of the girls and arrested Gaikwad from Digha.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK