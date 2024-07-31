Man held for molesting woman aboard moving train

Palghar, Jul 31 (PTI) A 22-year-old man from Palghar was arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 35-year-old woman in a moving express train, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 30 when the accused, identified as Ramesh Deveraj Singh, was travelling on Mumbai-bound Saurashtra Mail while the complainant woman was asleep on a lower berth in a coach.

After the woman raised the alarm, Singh was detained by passengers and was handed over to the police.

The complainant runs a clothes business in Mumbai.

A case was registered against Singh under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and section 147 of the Indian Railway Rules. PTI COR NSK