Man held for molesting woman on moving train in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala), April 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a model from Tamil Nadu on a moving train in Kerala on April 10, the railway police said on Friday.

Ansar Khan, a history sheeter and a resident of Kollam, was arrested on Thursday after examining various CCTV visuals and mobile tower locations, they said.

"The woman had complained about the incident to the railway police at Thiruvananthapuram station after the journey. The case was transferred to us, and we arrested him," a senior Railway Police official told PTI.

A court here on Thursday remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Police said he molested her on the moving train and escaped from Kottayam railway station.

"We have found the suspect's CCTV visuals, which were shared with the railway police stations across the state. He was identified, and his mobile tower location also shows that he was in the locality," Railway Police said.

There are other molestation cases against him, police added. PTI COR RRT RRT ROH