Man held for murder, 2 teenage boys on run after decomposed body of missing youth found in Thane

Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) A 28-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of murder while two teenage boys are on the run after the highly-decomposed body of an 18-year-old missing youth was found in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Preliminary probe revealed that the victim was killed by the trio over an old dispute, an official said.

The body was found dumped in the bushes in Devripada hillock in Mumbra on Monday, the official said, adding that a stone and a pair of scissors were also found at the spot.

The victim was identified as Avesh Sheikh, a resident of Amrut Nagar locality in Mumbra. He used to visit his uncle who lived in the Jubilee Park area, the official said.

Advertisment

Sheikh went missing on November 14.

"We have arrested Aftab Abdul Sheikh on the charge of murder while a search is on for two teenagers. They are not detained yet. The investigation revealed that Sheikh was brutally killed by the trio following an old dispute," said Mumbra police station inspector Sanjay Pawar.

He said a missing person complaint was registered by the police on November 16 and the investigation was launched to trace Sheikh.

After the recovery of the body, police registered a case under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PTI COR GK NSK