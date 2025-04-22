Man held for murder after he pushes colleague from building during IPL match

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old carpenter was allegedly pushed to death from the second floor of a building by his colleague who objected to the former speaking loudly over the phone during an IPL cricket match, police said on Tuesday.

After the incident occurred on Monday night in Saibaba Nagar of Kandivali area, police arrested 25-year-old Afsar Zameer Khan, an official said.

According to Kandivali police, the deceased has been identified as Jitendra Chauhan (30).

The investigation revealed that both men had been living on the second floor of the Devi Internity building for the past three months with other labourers.

On the day of the incident, Khan was watching an IPL match on his phone when Chauhan approached and began speaking loudly on his own phone nearby, police said.

Annoyed by the disturbance, Khan asked Chauhan to lower his voice. In response, Chauhan reportedly slapped Khan and said, “You are not my boss.” This led to a physical altercation between the two, which was briefly broken up by fellow workers.

However, when Chauhan resumed talking on the phone, Khan allegedly pushed him off the second-floor parking lot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead during treatment.

Khan has been arrested and charged under section 103(1) for murder. Further investigation is ongoing, the police official added. PTI ZA NSK