Man held for murder at construction site in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Mar 29 (PTI) A 25-year-old person has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man at a construction site in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Prabhakar Janardhan Waghe, alias Chilla, was hiding in an Adivasi hamlet in Khalapur area, said senior inspector Nitin Thackeray of the Panvel police station.

He said one Baburao Waghmare (45) was killed at a construction site on March 26. Police launched a probe and found that Chilla was involved in the murder, he said.

Waghmare had intervened during a quarrel between Chilla and another person. This angered Chilla, who then opened fire on Waghmare, killing him, said the official.

The accused was produced before a local magistrate, who remanded him in police custody till April 3, he added. PTI COR NR