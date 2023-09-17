Man held for murder at lodge in Vasai

Palghar, Sep 17 (PTI) A-55-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for fatally stabbing his room partner at a lodge in Vasai city of Maharashtra, police said.

Advertisment

The victim, Radhakrishnan Venkatraman (58), was a small-time singer who shared a bunk bed in the travellers' lodge with the accused Raju Shah, a police officer said.

He said an argument broke out between Shah and Venkatraman on Saturday. The matter escalated on Sunday, following which Shah allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Venkatraman.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, the officer added.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK