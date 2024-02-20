Man held for murder bid on wife and children by attempting gas cylinder explosion

Nagpur, Feb 20 (PTI) A 46-year-old man attempted to set his 40-year-old wife and two children on fire in his house over a domestic dispute by trying to cause a gas cylinder explosion, but the timely intervention of family members avoided a potential tragedy, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Ranjan Ganeshprasad Shav, held his son (14 years), daughter (8 years), and wife hostage inside a room at his house in Koradi area on Monday and tried to set a gas cylinder on fire, an official said.

A potential tragedy was averted as other members of the family rushed in in time and overpowered Shav, who had removed the pipe of the gas cylinder and tried to light a match, as per the FIR.

Shav was arrested under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK