Man held for murder of 16-year-old student

Itanagar, Aug 24 PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested a man for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy, an officer said on Sunday.

The body of Nitul Nath, a Class 9 student of Global Academy and son of Balaram Nath, cook to Itanagar Superintendent of Police (SP), was found in his home at Dokum Colony, Naharlagun, on August 22.

Nitul was found with four deep injury marks on his face, suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp weapon.

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to crack the case.

"Based on initial leads, police detained Norbu Dawa Sona, a third-semester student at Rajiv Gandhi University and resident of the same colony. During interrogation, Sona admitted to murdering Nitul on the night of August 21 while under the influence of intoxicants. He also confessed to disposing of the weapon after fleeing the scene," SP Nyelam Nega said.

Investigations revealed that Sona shared a close friendship with Nath, often guiding him like an elder brother. However, on the night of the crime, a quarrel broke out after Sona discovered a used pouch of ganja with Nitul. The argument escalated, leading to the brutal attack that killed the teenager.

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Naharlagun police station.

Further investigation is underway to recover the weapon and establish the sequence of events, the SP added. PTI COR RG