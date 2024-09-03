Man held for murder of sister-in-law, her baby girl over property dispute

Palghar (Maharashtra), Sep 3 (PTI) Palghar district rural police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing his sister-in-law and her toddler.

The accused was identified as Sandeep Dawre.

The bodies of Susmita Pravin Dawre (28) and her two-and-half-year-old daughter were found in a nullah in Bardepada area of Sawre village in the district on Monday, said a police official.

Their hands and legs were tied.

The victim's husband worked on a fishing boat and was not around when the murders took place, the official said.

During the probe, the police worked on several leads and zeroed in on Sandeep as the prime suspect. He apparently killed the woman and baby girl over a property dispute, the official said.

An FIR under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and probe was underway, he said. PTI COR KRK