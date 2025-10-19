Man held for murdering daughter and assaulting wife

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was apprehended from Bihar for allegedly beating his 14-year-old daughter to death and seriously injuring his wife during a domestic dispute at their house in Vakola here, a Mumbai crime branch official said.

The accused, identified as Suleiman Rajjak Kujra, is accused of attacking his wife and daughter with a blunt object on October 15.

While the teenage girl died during treatment, her mother is recuperating at a hospital, police said, adding that a case of murder was registered.

Police traced Kujra to his native village in Bihar after receiving specific information about his whereabouts and apprehended him. PTI DC NSK