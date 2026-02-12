Man held for murdering elder brother in Kerala's Kollam

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 12 (PTI) A man was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly murdering his elder brother by hitting him on the head with a wooden log here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Anil (46), a resident of Eravipuram.

He was allegedly attacked by his younger brother, Kenil (43), at their residence.

Police said Anil and Kenil, who lived with their mother, had been receiving medical treatment, and frequent quarrels were reported between them.

Following a verbal altercation, Kenil allegedly struck Anil on the head with a wooden log, causing severe injuries, police added.

Anil was rushed to a government hospital in Kollam, but succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Police have taken Kenil into custody and launched an investigation into the incident.

Authorities said a case would be registered, and Kenil would be shifted to a hospital for medical examination.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem examination, police added. PTI TBA SSK