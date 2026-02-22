Man held for murdering elder brother in Latur

Latur, Feb 22 (PTI) A man was arrested in Latur for allegedly murdering his elder brother, a police official said on Sunday.

The body of Gulab Vilas Kharose (34) was found on the bund of a field in Nilanga tehsil on February 18, following which a murder case was registered as it bore strangulation marks, the Kasarsirsi police station official said.

The probe zeroed in on the victim's younger brother Ulhas Kharose (32), he added.

"The two brothers had frequent quarrels over land and family matters. Ulhas attacked and killed his elder brother on the evening of February 17. Ulhas has been remanded in police custody till February 24," the official said. PTI COR BNM