Palghar, Jun 10 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Palghar for allegedly bludgeoning his girlfriend to death, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Sumit Tandel, was in a relationship with the victim for several years, the Boisar police station official said.

"The two lived in Murbe village and worked in the same factory. They had a fight during which he hit her with a stone. He was held from Satpati," the official said. PTI COR BNM