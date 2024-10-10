National

Man held for murdering grandmother

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his grandmother in a fit of rage in Wagle Estate area here, police said.

The accused was identified as Abhi alias Avi Vishnu Chouhan.

The incident took place on October 9, said police sub-inspector Niteen Hange of Srinagar police station.

Dayawati Hariram Chouhan (77), the victim, suspected that her grandson had taken her pension money, a sum of Rs 12,000, and quarreled with his sister, the official said.

The accused then allegedly hit her with a stone grinder, causing her death, he added.

Chouhan was booked under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR KRK

