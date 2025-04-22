Man held for murdering his live-in partner

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly slitting his live-in partner's throat at her house in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, police said on Tuesday.

The woman's body was found lying in a pool of blood in her house, leading to the arrest of the accused from Dharavi area.

The accused told the police that he killed the woman as she was insisting on marriage, a police official said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK