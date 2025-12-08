Man held for 'murdering' mother in Kerala

Alappuzha (Kerala), Dec 8 (PTI) An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son at Mavelikkara near here on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kanakamma (68), a resident of Kottarkavu, Thekkekara.

Police arrested her son, Krishnadas alias Unni, in connection with the incident.

According to the FIR, Unni, who was separated from his wife but had recently reconciled, had been asking his mother to sell their property to arrange money for his wife’s medical treatment.

Following an argument over the matter, he allegedly assaulted Kanakamma, the FIR said.

Around 8 am, Kanakamma was found dead inside the house.

It was Unni who informed the police about the death, officers said.

When police noticed injuries on the body, they took Unni into custody for questioning.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Police officials said that a case of murder has been registered.

The body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem.