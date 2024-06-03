Man held for murdering real estate agent in Thane district

Thane, Jun 3 (PTI) The police have arrested a 38-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly stabbing a real estate agent to death over a long-standing dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Vikas Shyam Patil, has been apprehended in connection with the death of Sanjay Sakharam Bhoir (43) in Dombivli, senior inspector Vijay Kadbane of the Manpada police station said.

Bhoir was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by Patil and his accomplices on May 31, he said.

During the interrogation, Patil revealed that he had a long-standing dispute with the victim, the official said, adding that a hunt has been launched for the others involved in the crime. PTI COR ARU