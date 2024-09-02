Man held for murdering son in Latur

Latur, Sep 2 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly killing his 29-year-old son, a police official said.

The incident took place in Jadhala in Chakur tehsil on August 29 and an accidental death case was registered at first before a probe showed it was murder, the official added.

"Shivaji Vishwanath Sangangire (53), who was angry after his son Krishna started creating ruckus in the kitchen while he was praying, hit him with a stick due to which he collapsed. While his other son rushed to call a doctor and his wife was in another part of the house, Shivaji pulled his son to a room and strangled him," the official said.

"A case of accidental death was registered at first. However, after a probe based on the post mortem report, Shivaji was arrested for murder," the Kingaon police station official said. PTI COR BNM